When is a pair of steampunk goggles too nice to be just a pair of steampunk goggles? How about when the metal components have been swapped out for solid milled titanium that's then coated in golden coloured titanium nitride? How about when the goggles feature irises that can be opened and closed through independent sliders, or photochromatic lenses that automatically tint in sunlight? Nah, these goggles still have plenty of room for improvement. When the leather has been replaced with tanned baby foreskin and the optics can pierce a brass corset, then we'll be getting close. [SmugMug via bbGadgets]
These Steampunk Goggles Really Are Too Nice
