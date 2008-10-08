The question is not IF there will be a zombie apocalypse, but whether or not said end of the world will occur before or after singularity and the robot uprising. Here, in the maudlin sculpture Zombie Apocafest 2008, we see the battle depicted in the only artistic medium that will survive when Man is literally blinded by his own arrogance, LEGO. This diorama was built by participants of the recent BrickCon 2008. May it serve as a warning to us all. [flickr via Brothers Brick]
The Zombie Apocalypse Is Less Terrifying in LEGO
