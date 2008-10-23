The Wii Looks Fantastic with a Hard Drive

At the NYC Nintendo store, employees don't have to switch discs every time they want to demo a new game. Instead, everything is preloaded on a hard drive for easy access. Unto itself, a hard drive demo kiosk is nothing all that new, even if the subject of fanboy desire. But we really like Nintendo's interface here and the speed with which you can flip through the game library. Even when the Wii gets its hard drivesque solution, don't expect this level of integration. Nevertheless, try to appreciate the world that could be. [via Kotaku]