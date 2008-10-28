Things were neat and tidy before the breakup of AT&T in 1984, but after the 7-way split things got a little out of control as you will see in the Telecommunication Company Family Tree compiled by the folks at Neatorama. By their own admission, the tree is "woefully incomplete and grossly oversimplified" given the omission of minor subsidiaries, independent local phone companies and the like. However, the bare bones tree is still fairly complex—and it gives you a decent overall picture of how much things have changed over the last 24 years. Hit the link to see a detailed version of the tree. [Neatorama]