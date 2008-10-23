The Real Stars Of Our Favourite Movies: Gadgets and Cheeseburgers

We love high budget sci fi and action as much as anyone, but who really starred in Iron Man? Robert Downey Jr? Sure, he made an appearance. But so did his co-stars Apple, Dell and Burger King. The Dark Knight? Christian Bale peeked his head in, but so did Canon, Nokia and Bang & Olufsen. Antrepo Design Industry has gone through some of our favourite films and remade the movie posters with a bit more honesty and brand awareness. The ads are a tad light on explosions, but they pack a mighty punch of truth and justice:

