You've only got a couple of hours left before the final Quantum Code clue is handed over in person by Constance Newlove at Sony Central in Sydney, so get your cracking hats on. Don't forget to take your mobile phone and a pen and paper, as well as all the other six parts of the code.

Even if you haven't been trying to crack the code, make sure you head on down - there'll be heaps of Sony and 007 gadgets given away, and we'll be there covering the event.

