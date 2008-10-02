How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Quantum Code Is Coming

quantumcode.jpgIt's all a bit hush-hush at the moment, but Sony Australia's got a pretty exciting promotion headed your way in the next few days.

It's called the Quantum Code, and involves Sony prizes, Gizmodo readers and a rather fetching young thing named Constance Newlove.

Check out the spiel from Sony, then scan the QR code above for more information. And you can check out a teaser of the promotion after the jump.

A locked safe, containing secrets that could change the world forever. A global network of arms dealers, terrorists and villains. And a mysterious seven digit code called the QUANTUM CODE.

Be prepared for mystery, drama and intrigue. In your search for the QUANTUM CODE, your missions will be challenging and unpredictable - and the results could change your life forever.

Scan the QR code for the first in a series of intriguing clues, brought to you by Sony Australia. Keep your eyes peeled for new developments on this exciting competition.

For a preview of the challenge that lies ahead, click on the attached trailer and stay tuned for more information...

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles