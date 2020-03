The winner of the Quantum Code, Graham, just walked away with $15K worth of Sony prizes. Among them was a 46-inch XBR Bravia, a 17-inch FW Vaio, two tickets to the premiere of Quantum of Solace, a day riding in a chaffeur-driven Jaguar, a Sony Blu-ray player, a TG1 video camera, a Sony Ericsson C902 Mobile Phone, an E-series walkman, a Sony Home Theatre system, and aT77 Cyber-shot Digital camera.

Oh, and the glory of outsmarting hundreds of other code-breakers to win the comp.

[Quantum Code on Giz]