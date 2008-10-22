The Quantum Code Approaches Its Gripping Conclusion

The final clue needed to crack the Quantum Code is rapidly approaching, with Constance Newlove herself delivering it on Friday. to get your hands on it, you'll need to be at the Sony Centre on George Street, Sydney at midday on Friday October 24.

You'll need to keep your wits about you if you have any intention of taking away the prize, as the final clue will need to be solved then and there. So it's probably best to remember that you'll need your mobile phone - and a pen and paper probably wouldn't hurt either. And don't forget to take the other six parts of the code with you as well - you'd be kicking yourself if you cracked the final digit, only to have left the previous ones at home.

And if you're feeling a bit miffed at not being in Sydney on Friday, you've still got time to find a partner on the Quantum Central forums. Share your clues with a Sydney-based code-breaker and share the spoils! It's too easy.

