How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Quantum Code Approaches Its Gripping Conclusion

Storysofar3.jpgThe final clue needed to crack the Quantum Code is rapidly approaching, with Constance Newlove herself delivering it on Friday. to get your hands on it, you'll need to be at the Sony Centre on George Street, Sydney at midday on Friday October 24.

You'll need to keep your wits about you if you have any intention of taking away the prize, as the final clue will need to be solved then and there. So it's probably best to remember that you'll need your mobile phone - and a pen and paper probably wouldn't hurt either. And don't forget to take the other six parts of the code with you as well - you'd be kicking yourself if you cracked the final digit, only to have left the previous ones at home.

And if you're feeling a bit miffed at not being in Sydney on Friday, you've still got time to find a partner on the Quantum Central forums. Share your clues with a Sydney-based code-breaker and share the spoils! It's too easy.

[Quantum Code on Giz]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles