The One-Handed TP Dispenser is a Butt-Wiping Breakthrough

Bathroom technology has taken yet another leap forward my friends. Hot on the heels of the news that toilet paper researchers have discovered the mythical 3-ply tissue holy grail, the Japanese have developed a simple but effective one-handed TP dispenser called the "Korobe-Kun". The main purpose of the device is to help elderly individuals who lack manual dexterity in their hands, but it seems to me that the design is far better than standard dispensers overall. Plus it comes in five hot colours! [DigInfo via Core77]