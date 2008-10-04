The Non-Digital Photo Frame, Because We Have a Planet to Save

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Everybody has a digital photo frame these days. Even at 32 inches, they impress no one. So keep your eyes out for the next trend, which we humbly suggest could be non-digital photo frames. Making a brief appearance around the turn of the century, these frames accepted one analogue picture but were able to run without a source of power (AC adaptor or solar) indefinitely. Now if only scientists could learn to harness this non-digital technology elsewhere, we just might have a fighting chance of breaking our dependence on foreign oil. Strong thesis, I know. But it's cool; the environment is sort of my thing. Wink. [I love blocks via DVICE]

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

