The Non-Digital Photo Frame, Because We Have a Planet to Save

Everybody has a digital photo frame these days. Even at 32 inches, they impress no one. So keep your eyes out for the next trend, which we humbly suggest could be non-digital photo frames. Making a brief appearance around the turn of the century, these frames accepted one analogue picture but were able to run without a source of power (AC adaptor or solar) indefinitely. Now if only scientists could learn to harness this non-digital technology elsewhere, we just might have a fighting chance of breaking our dependence on foreign oil. Strong thesis, I know. But it's cool; the environment is sort of my thing. Wink. [I love blocks via DVICE]