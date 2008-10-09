The New Xbox Experience Cometh on November 19

Microsoft's New Xbox Experience, the upcoming dashboard system that'll let you create avatars and social network, now has a set date for its worldwide launch—November 19. The guys from Redmond showed a completed version of the NXE at the Tokyo Game Show, and included a little Xbox-avatar Bill Gates announcing that he's "a PC." Cute.

In about six weeks, you'll get the ability to create your Xbox mini-you, as well as get access to themes and a new games channel that lets you browse visually and includes new games details pages. Also up, a Spotlight channel that'll focus on popular and new content—games, movies, demos etc. [Kotaku]