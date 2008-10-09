The New Xbox Experience Cometh on November 19

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft's New Xbox Experience, the upcoming dashboard system that'll let you create avatars and social network, now has a set date for its worldwide launch—November 19. The guys from Redmond showed a completed version of the NXE at the Tokyo Game Show, and included a little Xbox-avatar Bill Gates announcing that he's "a PC." Cute.

In about six weeks, you'll get the ability to create your Xbox mini-you, as well as get access to themes and a new games channel that lets you browse visually and includes new games details pages. Also up, a Spotlight channel that'll focus on popular and new content—games, movies, demos etc. [Kotaku]

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

