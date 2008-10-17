The New Star Trek Movie is Hunkarrific

Out with the old, in with the new. Here's one of the first shots from the upcoming Star Trek movie. See that guy in black? That's Chris Pine. He's the new Kirk, and he knows that black is not only slimming, but the perfect colour for both a casual dinner and an impromptu funeral. He's also just a touch too Calvin Klein commercial for my taste.

To see what his ship looks like getting blown up by aliens with grotesque foreheads and pointy ears, let's kick this puppy into warp 9 and meet up after the jump.

Pew pew pew!

