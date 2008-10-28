The Muppet's Animal Caught Speeding, Driving Police Crazy

Yes, the photo above is real: It is Animal—from The Muppets—driving a British Audi while speeding through a German road. The famous pink drummer is driving the police there absolutely crazy, because he keeps doing it again and again. Or better said, the real driver is, using a low-tech approach to take advantage of a weak point of the radar cameras. I don't know about you, but this image makes me laugh out loud. The German police, however, wasn't amused when they explained to the press how the whole joke worked and how they couldn't fine the driver because of it:

The number plate is not enough [to catch and fine the driver] . We need clear evidence of who is driving the vehicle too. But because this is a British vehicle we can never get a decent picture [because the radar cameras are designed to take photos of the passengers in the left seat, not the right] . The driver has obviously worked this out because he has placed a large puppet in the passenger seat. This may be an example of the famous British sense of humour but it is still dangerous driving. The driver has been caught on camera on several occasions and the puppet is on the passenger seat every time. We suspect he positions the toy deliberately before accelerating past the camera.

I don't know why are they making a big deal of this, quite honestly. At least Animal is not actually driving. [Nothing do to with Arbroath via Boing Boing]