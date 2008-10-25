The iPhone Development Gag Order Is Dead

After promising they would axe the beyond-draconian NDA preventing developers from discussing the details of their own applications, Apple has followed through and released a revise that allows the devs to share, on Apple's new developer forums or elsewhere. It accompanies beta 2 of the version 2.2 software, and also clears the way for devs to open-source their apps without fear of legal action or banishment, should they so choose. Certainly a move in the right direction for Apple's baffling iPhone development strategies thus far. [iPhone Developer Agreement - PDF]