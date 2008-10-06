The Highest Skyscraper in the World

When it's finished in ten years, Dubai's latest architectural monolith will be the tallest skyscraper in the world. At more than one kilometer high (3,280 feet), the Nakheel Tower will have around two hundred floors. Like always, the company behind the project is very secretive about the actual size of the leviathan, in order to beat other buildings for as long as possible, but you can see how it compares to Burj Dubai and other the rest of giant towers here:

According to Nakheel CEO Christopher O'Donnell, "from our perspective, we are building a tower that's going to be over a kilometre in height. This is a complete iconic development. It may be the tallest." We will have to wait ten years to see if it is actually the tallest. Nakheel says that this is part of a huge complex that will have 40 towers, ranging from 20 to 90 floors each. [Daily Telegraph]