The Future is Coming to a Robot Near You (Or Behind, Rather)

The Pentagon and the Department of Defence has recently put in a request to contractors for a multi-robot pursuit system to search and track down "non-cooperative humans." The military is worried that controlling robots will take time away from defence officials so creating a pack-hunting AI that will do it automatically will be useful. Once the system is perfected, government officials expect it to become autonomous and armed. Maybe next time, you'll think twice about littering or about to make a "California" stop. That's exactly what this economy needs anyways: a good use of taxpayers' dollars to replace more jobs. [New Scientist]