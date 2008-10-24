We're down at Sony Central, where the final Quantum Code cluer will be revealed in 15 minutes. There are about 75 people here already queued up to have their shot at the code, so if you're thinking you want in on the $15K Sony prize, you should make your move now...
The Final Quantum Clue Will Be Revealed In 15 Mins
