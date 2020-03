We already know Hop-on and Motorola are planning Android-based mobile phones, but now there're a few hints that Asus is interested in joining the game. Some unnamed company sources are reportedly saying it'll hit the streets during the first half of 2009—which is about the same timing as Motorola's promised version—though it appears it may be out in the Taiwanese stores first before being modified for overseas carriers. Let's hope they don't call it the Eeephone, eh? [Digitimes via Reghardware]