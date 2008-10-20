The Down Low Glow is Not What You Think

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

These Down Low Glow light bars for your bike are one wheel hydraulics system away from true low rider status, but that's not actually their true purpose. While at first glance they may appear to be the epitome of bicycle tchotchke, the manufacturer lays out a somewhat convincing case as to why riders should invest $US110 to trick out their Trek.

Traditional bike lights, they note, only protect cyclists from the front or back. Down Low Glow gives visibility on the sides, and creates an illuminated space around the bike to ensure you don't get clipped on cramped roadways (70% of bicycle roadway accidents happen from the side, they say). Just stay away from the rain or rough neighborhoods, as the Down Low Glow is neither waterproof nor theft proof. It's also not an STD, which is what I thought before I saw the picture. [Rock the Bike via Wired]

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

