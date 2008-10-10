How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The DIY Quick-Draw Camera Strap That Puts All Other Straps to Shame

SLR Camera straps haven't changed much over the last, oh, century or so, which is surprising considering how awkward most of them are. Then came the R-Strap, a $US44 strap that uses the tripod mount on the bottom of your camera instead of the rings on the sides, allowing for a comfortable over-the-shoulder sling paired with quick-draw action. Even better are these two how-tos, that show you how to make one yourself for just a few bucks worth of hardware (which Charlie from Wired had success with judging by his photo here). Check out the video below of an actual R-Strap in action Taxi Driver style for inspiration.


[Photojojo via Lifehacker, Gadget Lab]

