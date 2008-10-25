The Biggest Xbox 360 Bundle Yet (In Size and Value)

Exclusive to Sam's Club this November, Microsoft is releasing their quite literal biggest bundle to date. The box is huuuge and just bursting with a 60GB Xbox 360 Pro console, Lego Indiana Jones, Kung Fu Panda and Guitar Hero III with the guitar. Priced at $US350, that's only $US50 more than the Pro unit runs alone. So yes, it's a pretty good deal that's probably worth the forest-worth of trees that each box requires to come to fruition. [Kotaku]

UPDATE: Also, it seems that Walmart and Sam's Club will be the exclusive sellers of an Xbox 360 dragon controller. More details on that as they come in.