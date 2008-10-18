Tesla Lays off 90% of Detroit Staff in Douchey Way

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Bad news for electric car fans and the guys who build 'em. Tesla has let go 90% of their Detroit staff in the interest of "consolidating" their workforce in San Jose. The lucky 10% gets to relocate to California, no expenses paid, to keep their jobs.

Then again, the economy is bad and Tesla isn't exactly raking in piles of cash. We understand downsizing if it keeps the business afloat. But sometimes it's not what you say but how you say it. Tesla fired the employees through a cryptic post on their blog.

There will also be some headcount reduction due to consolidation of operations. In anticipation of moving vehicle engineering to our new HQ in San Jose, we are ramping down and will close our Rochester Hills office near Detroit. Good communication, tightly knit engineering and a common company culture are of paramount importance as Tesla grows.

Many Detroit employees, failing to read between the lines, went to work and logged into their computers only to find themselves fired.

Keep it classy, Tesla! [jalopnik]

