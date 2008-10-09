Terrafugia Transition Flying Car Unbelievably Close to Reality, Going On Sale Next Year

Unlike so many other pie-in-the-sky tech masturbation fantasies masquerading as projects that'll see the light of day, Terrafugia's Transition flying car amazingly looks like it really will go on sale next year, as its creators claimed three years ago. Gregory Mone from Pop Sci even got to sit in the $US194,000 car, which is basically "a single-engine, rear-propeller aeroplane that just happens to be street-legal." It's still on track for its first test flight next month, and experts expect that it will indeed fly. We won't get truly Jetsons giddy until it does take flight, but we're pretty excited in the meantime. [Pop Sci]
