Techno-Fantastical Original Artwork, On Sale for Cheap

You might not know the name Matthias Adolfsson, but chances are that his artwork will look familiar. Not so much traditional steampunk as fantastical and techno-fantastical (I just made that last term up btw, so don't memorise it or anything), many of Adolfsson's original watercolours are on sale at his Etsy store. While it's small at just 8"x5", this original called Racer goes for a reasonable $US100 while most pieces are priced below $US200. Adolfsson retains reprint rights. You get some quirky, original art. Sounds like a deal. [Etsy via superpunch]