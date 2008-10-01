TDK Crams 260 GB Into 1.8-inch HDD, Sets A New Density Benchmark

TDK has announced a new hard drive at CEATEC that manages to fit 260 GB of data into a 1.8-inch form factor. Using their prototype TMR head, TDK is able to attain a surface recording density of 803 gigabits per square inch, besting Toshiba's previous 378 gigabits per square inch. The leap was possible by combining the TMR head with recent perpendicular magnetic recording techniques, and TDK personnel still think its possible to reach 1 terabit per square inch. [Techon Nikkei via SlashGear]