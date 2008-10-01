Synaptics, best known for developing the Zune Pad and Android G1 screen, have unveiled two new multitouch gestures for their PC touchpads: two-finger flick and ChiralRotate. Two-finger flick is fairly self explanatory — you swipe your finger from side to side on the trackpad and it will move through a series of files, such as photos, and initiate different app-specific "modes" with a flick up or down. ChiralRotate lets you move your finger in a circular motion on the trackpad, and it will move through a series of images in full screen or slideshow mode.
Synaptics Adds New Multitouch Gestures To Trackpads
