How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sympho Canvas Orchestra Replaces Musicians With Speakers

Whoever said recorded music doesn't have the same intensity as a live performance should meet Lead Sound, the Japanese company behind the Sympho Canvas virtual orchestra. Forty-six speakers are arrayed in a concert hall similar to the placement of instruments in a real orchestra and each speaker "plays" a discrete track. Four more fill in human voices and the rest add extra audio to improve the sonic facade. While this seems like an obvious experiment, it's actually really really creepy, too, a totally still room brought to life with the music of ghosts.

This could technically be considered 64-channel surround sound, and in that spirit Lead Sound, staging Sympho Canvas this week at the Kanagawa Science Park in Kawasaki, Japan, placed seats all throughout the speaker array for people to experience immersion from many vantage points. Besides the 50 speakers assigned to strings, percussions, brass, woodwinds and voice, six subwoofers drop the bass, and eight additional speakers—four on the ceiling and four more on side walls—create "reverberant sounds."

I know you're wondering, Where do all the discrete sounds come from? If you're thinking it would take a lot of money, headphones and soundproof glass cubicles to make a decent recording of 46 distinct instruments with no bleed, you're right. Which is why Lead Sound took the easy way out, and scored sheet music by computer instead. Well, not totally easy—once the basic tones are generated, they need to be processed extensively to get the harmonic characteristics of each distinct instrument. (The voices are from actual humans.)

The more I learn about this, the more freaked out I get. I don't know what it is, but all I can imagine is some Dr. Who episode where humans are endangered, but classical music concerts are given every night, with unwavering virtuosity. [TechOn]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles