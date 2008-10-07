Swatch 007 Villain Watches, Because Bad Guys Aren't Spending Taxpayer Money

Generally when we lock all the doors, put on a tuxedo t-shirt and fantasise about being James Bond, we don't reach for our Swatch collection to complete the ensemble. But the new 007 Villain collection from Swatch simultaneously captures some of the camp and style of the James Bond films in something that you could actually wear every day. 19 unique watches in all, models start at $US60 and work their way to $US250. These three are from Live and Let Die, Goldfinger and the upcoming Quantum of Solace—that's right, we threw in a Roger Moore movie just to start a geek fight in the comments. [Swatch via OhGizmo]