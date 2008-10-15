Survey Hints at iTunes Gift Cards for Specific Shows and Movies

An iTunes customer survey suggests that Apple is looking at selling iTunes gift cards for specific music, shows and movies. A nice branding idea, but I could definitely see some tragedies coming out of this—your mum buys you a card for the this entire season of Heroes, but halfway through it, you give up because you just can't take Hiro and Ando's ineptitude anymore. Or, your girlfriend gets one for Sex in the City even though she'll never watch it on iTunes, and then you can't use it for something better, like watching George Lucas rape Indiana Jones on South Park. Like I said, tragedies. - Thanks Alaska!