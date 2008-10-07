Surprise: RealNetworks Banned from Selling RealDVD Copying Software

After being oh-so-predictably sued by six movie studios, RealNetworks is now just as predictably banned by a judge from selling its weirdly anachronistic DVD-ripping RealDVD program. At least until Tuesday, so the judge can review the filings to determine just how boneheaded it is.

In a small victory for Real, they got the case moved out of the studio-infested Central District to California's Northern District court. Now they just have to convince the studios and the judge that the extra DRM sprinkles it piles on top of the rips make RealDVD totally kosher. [Electronista]