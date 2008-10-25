How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Surprise: Microsoft Surface Costs More Than Expected

When Microsoft announced its Surface multitouch computer, we knew it'd be a toy for well-funded, respectable news outlets long before Joe the Plumbers, since it was going to cost $US10,000. Turns out, it actually costs more like $US13,500. That's with a 10 percent discount! Microsoft is still expecting good ol' economies of scale to kick in to help fulfil its dream of fancy coffee tables in every home, but uh, you might want to hang on to that iPhone or something if you want the multitouch future anytime soon. [Cnet via ZD Net]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
appliances bento-box consumer-tech food tag-gadgets kitchen rice rice-cooker tech thanko

Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles