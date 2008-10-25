When Microsoft announced its Surface multitouch computer, we knew it'd be a toy for well-funded, respectable news outlets long before Joe the Plumbers, since it was going to cost $US10,000. Turns out, it actually costs more like $US13,500. That's with a 10 percent discount! Microsoft is still expecting good ol' economies of scale to kick in to help fulfil its dream of fancy coffee tables in every home, but uh, you might want to hang on to that iPhone or something if you want the multitouch future anytime soon. [Cnet via ZD Net]
Surprise: Microsoft Surface Costs More Than Expected
Trending Stories Right Now
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home
The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time.