Surprise: Microsoft Surface Costs More Than Expected

When Microsoft announced its Surface multitouch computer, we knew it'd be a toy for well-funded, respectable news outlets long before Joe the Plumbers, since it was going to cost $US10,000. Turns out, it actually costs more like $US13,500. That's with a 10 percent discount! Microsoft is still expecting good ol' economies of scale to kick in to help fulfil its dream of fancy coffee tables in every home, but uh, you might want to hang on to that iPhone or something if you want the multitouch future anytime soon. [Cnet via ZD Net]