Super Talent launched a special series of mini PCIe SSDs for the ASUS Eee PC in 16, 32 and 64 GB sizes, meant to complement the 20 GB HDD found in some of the higher end models. The drives read at 40 mbps, write at 10 mbps and come in NAND MLC or NAND SLC configurations. The drives are expected to ship in November and will cost around $US55, $US80 and $US150 for the 16, 32 and 64 GB drives, respectively. [Super Talent via Electronista]
Super Talent Releases Mini PCIe SSDs Specifically For ASUS Eee PCs
