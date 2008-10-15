Stylophone iPhone App Will Add Much-Needed Kraftwerkian Essence To Your Life

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Finally, my bedroom recreations of "Pocket Calculator" (nay, Taschenrechner) will be blessed with the added touch of reality they so obviously deserve: a Stylophone, the late-60s pantheon of touch-controlled synthesisers, is coming to the App Store in December for $US6. Music geeks are really going all out on this platform, and I like it.

Yep, that's a Stylophone alright.

I'm the operator with my pocket calculator
I am adding and subtracting
I'm controlling and composing
By pressing down a special key, it plays a little melody
I'm the operator with my pocket calculator

[CNET via Gadget Lab]

