Stylophone iPhone App Will Add Much-Needed Kraftwerkian Essence To Your Life

Finally, my bedroom recreations of "Pocket Calculator" (nay, Taschenrechner) will be blessed with the added touch of reality they so obviously deserve: a Stylophone, the late-60s pantheon of touch-controlled synthesisers, is coming to the App Store in December for $US6. Music geeks are really going all out on this platform, and I like it.

Yep, that's a Stylophone alright.

I'm the operator with my pocket calculator

I am adding and subtracting

I'm controlling and composing

By pressing down a special key, it plays a little melody

I'm the operator with my pocket calculator

