Study Finds the Colour of Dreams Dependent On the Colour of Your Childhood TV

Further evidence that media's placating massage fingers mine even the deepest jelly regions of our brains, a new study has claimed to prove the long-thought notion that the type of TV and film exposure during youth drastically affects the colour of dreams, even much later into life. In the study, only 4.4 percent of those who grew up with colour TV reported dreaming in B&W, but those who were raised on Howdy Doody and other monochrome entertainments had colourless dreams nearly 25 percent of the time.

Respondents to the survey kept a dream diary, which was found to match their general conception of the types of dreams had closely. And in an interesting and somewhat depressing side note, most research shows that before the dawn of TV and films, most dreams were in colour.

I distinctly remember asking my dad when I was young if the world was all in black and white when he was a kid—black and white and full of jerky sped-up motion and with everyone wearing suits and hats. The medium is the message, even in dreams. [Telegraph, image: Robert Frank, the Americans]

