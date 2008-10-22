How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Storm MK V Iris Watch: Time May Fly, But It Sure Can't Swim

To the Storm MK V watch, time is something fragile to be hidden away and guarded in secret. Because instead of just displaying the hour, the MK V tucks the face away behind tiny steel panels, shielding it from the harsh world outside. To check the time, one needs to open the mechanical iris a la 007 credits sequence. But ironically, the MK V isn't even water resistant, despite its stainless steel body and taunting rubber strap. Luckily, we're more than willing to dodge a few rain drops in honour of style. $US186 [Storm via ChipChick]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles