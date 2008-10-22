Storm MK V Iris Watch: Time May Fly, But It Sure Can't Swim

To the Storm MK V watch, time is something fragile to be hidden away and guarded in secret. Because instead of just displaying the hour, the MK V tucks the face away behind tiny steel panels, shielding it from the harsh world outside. To check the time, one needs to open the mechanical iris a la 007 credits sequence. But ironically, the MK V isn't even water resistant, despite its stainless steel body and taunting rubber strap. Luckily, we're more than willing to dodge a few rain drops in honour of style. $US186 [Storm via ChipChick]