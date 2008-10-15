StorCenter ix2: Iomega's Surprisingly Cheap EMC Home Server

EMC bought Iomega so that it could start easing its business-grade storage gear into homes and small offices, and the StorCenter ix2 is the first official combo of Iomega brand and EMC juice. Before I get into its LifeLine Linux environment, I wanted to point out that this thing is priced to move: A full two-disk 1TB NAS costs $US300—and you can double it to 2TB for $US480. I know HDD prices are dropping but that's a pretty good deal to me. Here's what you get with the storage: