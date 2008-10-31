Stiff Washes Up On UK Beach-A Giant Lego Minifig Stiff

A six-foot model Lego chap washed up on Brighton's famous beach yesterday, and was found by local kids, who presumably will need trauma counselling after seeing an iconic toy brought low. I should've headlined this piece "Lego Minifig Man Has Long Walk Off Short Pier" since it seems no-one knows where he came from, or why he was swimming with the fishies. Updated: Lego has been in touch, with their official response.
