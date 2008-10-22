Steve Jobs on Netbooks: 'We've Got Some Interesting Ideas'

When asked about netbooks during his "special guest" appearance on Apple's quarterly earnings call, at first Steve Jobs seemed pretty down on the whole category, saying that there are "not a lot of them getting sold," and Apple's "entrance into that category" is the iPhone. But then he admitted that Apple is going to "wait and see" how the category evolves and "we've got some pretty interesting ideas if it does evolve." MacBook touch tablet? Wild speculation, go!