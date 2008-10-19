How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Steve Jobs Jack-O-Lantern Only Moderately Scary to Neighbourhood Children

Halloween's getting closer, and you know what that means: novelty pumpkin carving! The Joy of Tech has provided a nice little template of Steve Jobs' face so you can have your own little Steve head in your front lawn this October 31st. Ryan from Seattle did an admirable job with the instructions, but even with Apple's new aluminium aesthetic I can't help but wish he had used one of those all-white pumpkins. Update: reader Scott Heimendinger isn't about to let the Jobs-O-Lantern go unanswered. His creation after the jump.

[iPhone Savior]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
appliances bento-box consumer-tech food tag-gadgets kitchen rice rice-cooker tech thanko

Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles