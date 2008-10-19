Steve Jobs Jack-O-Lantern Only Moderately Scary to Neighbourhood Children

Halloween's getting closer, and you know what that means: novelty pumpkin carving! The Joy of Tech has provided a nice little template of Steve Jobs' face so you can have your own little Steve head in your front lawn this October 31st. Ryan from Seattle did an admirable job with the instructions, but even with Apple's new aluminium aesthetic I can't help but wish he had used one of those all-white pumpkins. Update: reader Scott Heimendinger isn't about to let the Jobs-O-Lantern go unanswered. His creation after the jump.

[iPhone Savior]