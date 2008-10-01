Steve Jobs High (In Mexico!)

How does a fledgling, technology-oriented school just north of Acupulco get a leg up in this competitive world? I honestly have no idea, but at least one person seems to think that naming it after Steve Jobs will do the trick. Will this entice southern Mexico's best and brightest to switch to the school? Maybe. Did Steve Jobs have anything to do with this idea? Almost certainly, no.

Steve Jobs Technological High School Centre (Steve would NEVER have used that name!) is currently open, and apparently seeking applicants. Be mindful that there is a one in five chance that this is actually a horrible con, and that you'll immediately be shunted into an underground sweatshop where you'll sew exact replicas of out-of-production black turtle necks and Levi 501s. [Macenstein]

