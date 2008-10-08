Steve Ballmer Says That Vista Capable Debacle Totally Not His Fault

Bailing on his court appearance in the class-action lawsuit over the fact that "Vista Capable" computers were utter pieces of crap packed with sucky chips that were "capable" of running Vista in only the thinnest, most literal interpretation of term, Steve Ballmer delivered a written deposition that excused himself of all responsibility.

"I was not involved in any of the operational decisions about the Windows Vista Capable program. I was not involved in establishing the requirements computers must satisfy to qualify for the Windows Vista Capable program."

And on and on.

So who was responsible?

"Jim Allchin, Microsoft's then co-president of Platform Products and Services, and Will Poole, Microsoft's then Senior Vice President, Windows Client Business....I did not direct Mr. Allchin or Mr. Poole to reach any particular business decision. Mr. Allchin and Mr. Poole remained responsible for maintaining and excecuting those decisions."

I mean, come on guys, why would you really expect Ballmer to know how this mess went down? He's just the CEO of the company, and has other things to do, like getting people to actually buy Vista. [The Inquirer]