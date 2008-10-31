Stephen Colbert Deals With Apple, Prop 8 With Extreme Prejudice



California's Prop 8, which would strip gay couples of the right to marry in the state, is polling about even right now. Apple has decided to throw their weight behind shooting the measure down, but facetious iPhone enthusiast Stephen Colbert is having none of it. An impassioned speech and patented "Wag of the Finger" wasn't satisfying enough, so Mr. Colbert dealt with his iPhone in the way that so many copy and pasters, Bluetooth accessorisers and could-be MMSers have come close to: with a hammer. [Comedy Central]