SteelSeries World of Warcraft Mouse Destroys Orcs, Your Last Shreds of Dignity With 15 Buttons

SteelSeries' World of Warcraft MMO mouse is officially the most ridiculous gaming mouse I have ever seen. Designed with Blizzard just for WoW gamers (just in time for Wrath of the Lich King), it has 15 programmable buttons. You don't even have that many fingers. And it has flashing disco lights. In 16 million colours. Of course, this much nerd doesn't come cheap—it'll be $US90 when it drops next month, but SteelSeries gear is tank-like, so you'll be stuck with it for a long time. Which is good, since you're going to be very lonely if you buy one.

Designed by Blizzard® and SteelSeries specifically for World of Warcraft®, The World of Warcraft® MMO Gaming Mouse provides remarkable benefit to all World of Warcraft® gamers, regardless of level or play style. The mouse can be customised to fit the users personal preferences; the illumination feature allows for up to 16 million colours, programmability of all 15 buttons via an intuitive and easy to use drag and drop interface. The fluid integration of software with hardware will provide the user with an amazing in-game experience featuring superior performance, comfort and control. The World of Warcraft® MMO Gaming Mouse is fully scalable to meet and exceed the requirements of even the most discerning World of Warcraft® gamer.

* 16 million illumination choices * A total of 15 programmable buttons
* Several predefined macros and posibility to create your own
* World's first gaming mouse designed exclusively for World of Warcraft®

• Cable (braided): 2 m / 6,6 ft.
• 15 buttons
• 800 - 3000 CPI
• 3,6 mm lift distance

November 2008

[SteelSeries]

