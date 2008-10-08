Square-Enix Teams Up With NeuroSky For Mind-Controlled Gaming Concept

Square-Enix and NeuroSky will unveil a mind-controlled gaming demo on Thursday at the Tokyo Game Show. The setup works with a Windows PC and the MindSky headset, and runs Square's software created specifically for this demo. The headset fits over your head with earmuffs and has one electrode that monitors brainwaves. The headset itself is compatible with many different platforms, but it isn't specified what level of control your brainwaves have over the game. Neurosky only says the headset it monitors your level of relaxation and concentration. The demo will take place in NeuroSky's booth at TGS. [BusinessWire]