Spyshot Shows What Looks to Be The New Macbook Pro

As is always the case, this undercover iPhone pic of what appears to be the new Macbook Pro is too blurry to rule for sure one way or the other. But as far as spyshots go, this one's looking pretty solid. And just like with the presumed-fake-and-then-verified-true iPod nano leaked pics from last time (coincidentally also sent in originally by our friend JR here, who might need to lay off the cappuccinos), it matches what's been popping up in even more dubious pics over the last few weeks—a more rounded, piano-black bezel, Macbook Air-like keyboard and a large (although not glass) trackpad. We'll know for sure tomorrow at 10AM PST (4am Thursday AEST)—stay tuned until then. [Thanks, JR!]