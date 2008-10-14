As is always the case, this undercover iPhone pic of what appears to be the new Macbook Pro is too blurry to rule for sure one way or the other. But as far as spyshots go, this one's looking pretty solid. And just like with the presumed-fake-and-then-verified-true iPod nano leaked pics from last time (coincidentally also sent in originally by our friend JR here, who might need to lay off the cappuccinos), it matches what's been popping up in even more dubious pics over the last few weeks—a more rounded, piano-black bezel, Macbook Air-like keyboard and a large (although not glass) trackpad. We'll know for sure tomorrow at 10AM PST (4am Thursday AEST)—stay tuned until then. [Thanks, JR!]
Spyshot Shows What Looks to Be The New Macbook Pro
Trending Stories Right Now
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home
The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time.