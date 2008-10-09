How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sprint WiMax Requires 'Narrow' Pipeline for Testing, Approval

Sprint's enticing Xohm WiMax network is slowly making its way across the country, but Lenovo has complained of a major problem with it gaining popularity. According to GigaOM, Lenovo expected to dominate the market with a variety of WiMax products since they had put a lot of time and effort into testing equipment. But Lenovo explained that Sprint is requiring a "narrow" pipeline of internal product testing—something you don't see for Wi-Fi equipment—which has nixed much of their WiMax product line for launch. It's tough to tell where WiMax will go from here, but when a big company like Lenovo can't get products approved for release, it's hard to believe that the countless, smaller companies necessary to drive down prices and promote popularity will break into the market any time soon. [GigaOM]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
appliances bento-box consumer-tech food tag-gadgets kitchen rice rice-cooker tech thanko

Bento Box Rice Cooker Will Vastly Improve The Work Lunches You Bring From Home

The only thing worse than gagging down reheated french fries is stomaching leftover rice you’ve resurrected in the microwave. But there’s now a fresh alternative: This electric Bento Box can make a single serving of rice at a time. 

Latest Deals

Trending Articles