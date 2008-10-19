Sprint Novatel EX720 EV-DO ExpressCard Now Comes With PC Card Adaptor

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

While we USB is our interface of choice for 3G laptop cards, 'cause it'll work on anything and we switch laptops a lot, some people might still wanna leave a USB port free and fill up a standard PCMCIA slot instead. So Novatel's EX720 Rev-A ExpressCard for Sprint, one of the first Rev. A ExpressCards, has been refreshed and now comes up with a PCMCIA adaptor for $US70 after rebate—the adaptor alone would run you $US50. It's also got one touch activation, though you've still gotta install from a CD, unlike newer 3G cards. [EVDO Info]

