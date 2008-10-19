Sprint Novatel EX720 EV-DO ExpressCard Now Comes With PC Card Adaptor

While we USB is our interface of choice for 3G laptop cards, 'cause it'll work on anything and we switch laptops a lot, some people might still wanna leave a USB port free and fill up a standard PCMCIA slot instead. So Novatel's EX720 Rev-A ExpressCard for Sprint, one of the first Rev. A ExpressCards, has been refreshed and now comes up with a PCMCIA adaptor for $US70 after rebate—the adaptor alone would run you $US50. It's also got one touch activation, though you've still gotta install from a CD, unlike newer 3G cards. [EVDO Info]