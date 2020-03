Another talking point for the throaty fake movie announcer in Sprint's occasionally amusing Instinct vs. iPhone schtick: The Instinct now has a Pandora app. However, it'll cost you three bucks a month (like on most phones with Pandora), even though it's free on the iPhone. You can grab it through your Digital Lounge. Comment competition: Somehow spin that into an "Instincts Win" blurb. [Sprint Users via Gear Diary]