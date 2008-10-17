Sprint HTC Touch Pro Delayed

The rumours, they are true—Sprint's HTC Touch Pro, originally set to drop on Oct. 19, has been delayed until at least the end of the month, and possibly into November. Apparently it's an issue of making sure they have enough to go around. Oddly, it seems like Sprint stores and their online shop will get the phone after "select national retailers" (i.e., Best Buy).

"Sprint expects to slightly delay launch of the Touch Pro by HTC to ensure we have adequate inventory in all channels before making the device commercially available. Customers can expect the device to become available in select national retailers by the end of the month and then in all Sprint sales channels including online at www.sprint.com and Sprint Stores by early November."

Two weeks isn't so bad, as long as it stays that way. [Cnet]